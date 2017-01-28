Big 12 trophy falls, breaks during move for Sooners

One of Oklahoma's Big 12 championship trophies did not make it to the other side of the street.

With their south end zone football facility still under construction, the Sooners have been shuttling their championship hardware back and forth from their temporary facility to the stadium for recruiting purposes as signing day nears next week.

But as one staffer was wheeling several pieces of hardware back to the temporary facility, one Big 12 championship trophy tipped over and shattered on the side of the road.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, however, was not worried.

The Sooners do have 10 Big 12 titles, including the past two. They also boast the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in ESPN's rankings -- a decent consolation prize for the broken trophy.