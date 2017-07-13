Without Big Baller Brand shoes, Lonzo Ball puts on show in win

LAS VEGAS -- Wearing Nikes and not Big Baller Brand shoes, Lonzo Ball had his best game of the Las Vegas Summer League with LeBron James watching.

Ball exploded for 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks in the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

James, who was in town to work out and mentor some of the young Cavaliers players on Cleveland's summer league team and visit former Cavs assistant and current Sixers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce, was complimentary of Ball's play.

"He can really pass it," James told ESPN's Jeff Goodman before leaving the game with six minutes remaining.

James later posted on Instagram noting Ball's choice of footwear.

Ball said he had a reason for wearing the Kobe Bryant Nikes.

"Um, you know, Mamba mentality, thought I'd switch it up," said Ball, whose father LaVar was not in attendance. "Wore them tonight. It is good when you can wear whatever you want."

"You can wear whatever you want when you play with Big Baller Brand," he explained. "And it is just nice to get out there and do that."

While Ball's effort came in a summer league game, the last Laker to post 30 points and 10 assists in a regular-season game was Kobe Bryant in November 2014, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

"It wasn't about me. It was about the team. ... Credit to them," Ball said.

Ball put up Magic Johnson-like numbers, considering Johnson was the last Laker to record 30 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals, back in December of 1987.

Ball delivered some of his best passes as a pro with James watching, lofting one assist from beyond half court over a defender's head and into teammate Kyle Kuzma's hands for a layup.?

Moments later, Ball grabbed a rebound near the basket before firing a laser that flew about 80 feet in the air to a streaking Kuzma for a dunk in the first half.

Ball still struggled with his 3-point shot, netting 3 of 10 from behind the arc while committing six turnovers. But he made 12 of 22 shots overall and was aggressive going to the rim and drawing fouls. He converted 9 of 12 from the line. Ball's drive and spinning layup while being fouled with 21.2 seconds remaining led to a three-point play that gave the Lakers a 101-100 lead.

Despite the solid performance, Ball said he had much to improve.

"Too many turnovers. I've got to crack down at that," Ball said. "But I'm happy we won."

ESPN's Jeff Goodman contributed to this report.?