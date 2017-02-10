Five big NBA trades I'd love to see

It's about two weeks to the Feb. 23 trade deadline, the time of year when the ESPN Trade Machine gets a constant workout from fans hoping to upgrade their teams.

Here are five workable deals I'd like to see made between now and the deadline, along with one bonus trade for fun.

Raps get Millsap

Toronto Raptors get: Forward Paul Millsap

Atlanta Hawks get: Forwards Terrence Ross and Jared Sullinger, center Jakob Poeltl, LA Clippers' protected 2017 first-round pick and Toronto's first-round pick

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

Although the Raptors are just a game and a half ahead of the Hawks in the East standings, I think they're much better positioned to aggressively try to win now. Toronto's plus-4.6 point differential is second in the East, just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (plus-5.1), while Atlanta has somehow gone 30-22 while getting outscored on the season after a 25-point home shellacking by the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Based on their differential, the Hawks aren't legitimate contenders, and will have a hard time contending for home-court advantage in the first round. While it's never a good look for a team so competitive to sell off parts midseason, an honest assessment shows Atlanta isn't likely going anywhere and would be wiser to get value for Millsap before he hits the market.

Even without including second-year wing Norman Powell, this might be too much for the Raptors to give up for an impending free agent they'd have to go deep into the luxury tax to re-sign (providing they re-sign starting point guard Kyle Lowry). But this might well prove Toronto's best chance to contend in the East, and getting Millsap would help them reclaim second place in the conference from the Boston Celtics (pending my next trade) and maybe challenge the Cavaliers for home-court advantage throughout the East playoffs.

Bulls send Butler to Boston

Boston Celtics get: Forwards Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson

Chicago Bulls get: Guard Terry Rozier, centers Amir Johnson and Tyler Zeller, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick and Memphis' protected 2019 first-round pick?

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

Even if the Raptors get Millsap, I still think the Celtics might be a bigger threat to the Cavaliers if they can get Butler. Not only that, getting a player in his prime (Butler is 27) and under contract sets up Boston to contend for years. I'd be willing to surrender any non-starter and any draft pick besides the 2017 Nets pick to get Butler.

That might not be enough for Chicago in reality -- I could see the Bulls holding out for this year's Brooklyn pick, which is virtually certain to have the best chance at being No. 1 overall in a strong draft -- but in my fantasy world, the teams make a deal that also sends the Celtics Gibson, an impending free agent who strengthens a Boston frontcourt weakened by the loss of Johnson.

Pacers get Serge protection

Indiana Pacers get: Forward Serge Ibaka

Orlando Magic get: Guard Rodney Stuckey, forward Lavoy Allen, Indiana's 2018 first-round pick (lottery protected)

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

The Pacers certainly aren't an obvious destination for Ibaka, given that their starting frontcourt of Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young has been solid this season. But in trying to figure out how to upgrade their struggling second-team frontcourt, I hit on the idea of bringing in Ibaka to play with both Turner and Young, as well as backup center Al Jefferson. His floor spacing would be useful to open things up for Indiana's perimeter duo of Paul George and Jeff Teague.

Given the Magic gave up a lottery pick and a solid young prospect (Victor Oladipo) for Ibaka just eight months ago, this price would be a steal for the Pacers, who also get out of the final season of Stuckey's contract. Yet I'm not sure Orlando will do much better for Ibaka, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, unless the Celtics and Raptors join the bidding.

Sweet Lou to Charlotte; Lakers get pick

Charlotte Hornets get: Guard Lou Williams

L.A. Lakers get: Guard Ramon Sessions, Charlotte's 2018 first-round pick (lottery protected)?

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

This was perhaps my favorite trade I made as a GM of eight teams in the recent Dunc'd On mock trade deadline series. While a first-round pick is a lot to give up, Williams is an ideal fit in Charlotte. Even before backup point guard Sessions suffered a torn meniscus that will require surgery and sideline him 4-6 weeks, the Hornets were struggling to score with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker on the bench. Per NBA.com/Stats, their offensive rating dips by 8.1 points per 100 possessions without Walker.

Williams has no trouble scoring. His 27.1 points per 36 minutes this season rank 10th among qualified players, according to Basketball-Reference.com, and Williams scores efficiently too: His .601 true shooting percentage is outstanding. Williams is big enough to play alongside Walker in certain matchups and under contract for 2017-18 at the bargain rate of $7 million -- less than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception will pay next year.

Casspi back to Rockets

Houston Rockets get: Forward Omri Casspi

Sacramento Kings get: Forward K.J. McDaniels

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

It feels like the Rockets could use one more wing, ideally to bump Corey Brewer out of their playoff rotation but also to provide additional cover in case of injury. Casspi was in Houston in 2013-14, before he developed into a more consistent 3-point shooter (he has made 40.5 percent of his 3s since returning to the Kings), which makes him an even better fit in Mike D'Antoni's system.

Despite Rudy Gay's Achilles injury, Sacramento has been getting along just fine without Casspi, who has been sidelined for the past three weeks because of a strained plantaris tendon in his right calf. The Kings could get a free look at McDaniels, who has a $3.5 million team option for 2017-18.

Four-team trade pairs Plumlees and Zellers

Charlotte Hornets get: Centers Marshall Plumlee, Mason Plumlee and Tyler Zeller?

Boston Celtics get: Guard Jeremy Lamb

Portland Trail Blazers get: Forward Frank Kaminsky

New York Knicks get: 2017 Charlotte second-round pick (top-50 protected)

View in the ESPN Trade Machine

You may have heard that last week's trade sending Miles Plumlee to the Hornets to back up Cody Zeller united Indiana's two families of 7-foot NBA centers for the first time since amateur days. But why stop there when we could get all the Plumlees and the Zellers on the same team?

As a bonus, Charlotte would still have a roster spot open to bring the eldest Zeller, Luke, out of retirement with a 10-day contract.

Yes, this trade is cap legal, and yes, I have spent too much time on the Trade Machine.