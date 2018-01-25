Biggest Super Bowl LII bets

More than $100 million has been bet on each of the past three Super Bowls at Nevada sportsbooks. Last year's thriller between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons attracted an all-time high $138.4 million in bets.

Bookmakers are anticipating even more will be bet this year, when the Patriots take on the underdog Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the next two weeks, ESPN Chalk will keep you up to date on the action -- the biggest bets, the biggest long shots and more -- in our continuously updated file.

Live Super Bowl odds at five Nevada sportsbooks: http://www.espn.com/nfl/lines

Early action

• A bettor on Wednesday placed a multimillion-dollar bet on the Philadelphia Eagles at an MGM sportsbook, according to vice president of race and sports Jay Rood. Rood would not reveal many of the details, including the exact amount and whether the bet was a money-line or straight bet on the point spread. The Super Bowl line, however, did drop from Patriots -5.5 to -4.5 around 5 p.m. at MGM sportsbooks.

• The amount bet on Super Bowl LI in the first 24 hours at William Hill US was up more than 30 percent compared to the first full day of wagering on last year's Super Bowl.

"Handle throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs was incredible," Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill director of trading, said in a release. "You combine that momentum with a fantastic matchup and it will be another record-breaking Super Bowl for us."

• Three of the first four five-figure bets placed with Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology were on the Patriots.