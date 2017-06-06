Bill Belichick says Patriots follow NFL injury report rules

Coach Bill Belichick was the latest to chime in on the controversy created last month when Tom Brady's wife said the New England Patriots' star quarterback suffered a concussion last season.

"As you know, we file injury reports every week," Belichick said Tuesday when asked about the report. "Not sure when the next one is due, probably some time in September, but we'll have one for you then."

The NFL was put on alert in May when Gisele Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" that Brady has a history of concussions, including one suffered last year. Brady ended the 2016 season as the MVP of the Super Bowl.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, denied the claim shortly thereafter.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Yee told ESPN two days later. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization, and everyone close to him, is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

The Patriots did not list Brady as having a concussion at any point in the 2016 season, and no concussion or head injury is listed for Brady in his professional career, according to STATS LLC. New England did report leg, thigh and ankle injuries for Brady during the 2016 calendar year.

"We file our reports in compliance with the league guidelines," Belichick reiterated Tuesday.

The NFL requires "significant or noteworthy" injuries to be reported, regardless of whether a player is expected to miss playing time, and says honest reporting of injuries "affects the integrity of the game."

"Our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players," Belichick said. "Players don't come to me and I don't treat them for injuries. That's not really my job. That's what we have medical staff for."