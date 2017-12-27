Bill Belichick won't talk Steelers intel and James Harrison

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One line of thinking is that the New England Patriots signed free-agent outside linebacker James Harrison, in part, to gain Pittsburgh Steelers-based intelligence that could help the team. Bill Belichick didn't care to engage that topic.

"We're playing the Jets this week. I don't even know what that has to do with it," the Patriots' head coach said during his Wednesday morning news conference. "Maybe I'm missing something, I don't know."

Told it was specific to the Steelers, and a possible playoff matchup, Belichick repeated, "We're playing the Jets this week."

Belichick clearly didn't want to talk in depth about Harrison, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the team on Tuesday that will pay him a prorated total of $58,823.52 for this week. How would Belichick describe Harrison's playing style?

"He's played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We'll see how it goes," he said.

Does Belichick see carryover to the Patriots' scheme?

"Yeah, I don't know. We'll start working with him and see how it goes," he said.

What are the coach's thoughts on Harrison's career?

"Good," Belichick replied.

How much is experience in big games a factor in signing him?

"Yeah, we can't control any of that," Belichick said.

Belichick said the frequency in which the Patriots have faced Harrison doesn't lead to more familiarity with Harrison because "every player is different." Belichick added that he didn't have much personal interaction with Harrison prior to Tuesday, when the 14-year veteran visited Gillette Stadium.

Asked how important that meeting was prior to signing Harrison, Belichick said, "It's always good to meet somebody."