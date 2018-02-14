Bill Haas injured in fatal car accident near Riviera

Six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas was injured in a multi-car accident in Pacific Palisades, California, Tuesday night that left one person dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detective Jeff Fischer said that the 35-year-old Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that overturned at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time near the Riviera Country club, where the golfer was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open. The driver of the vehicle was killed, and Haas and the driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital. Haas was in serious but stable condition.

Fischer also said that actor Luke Wilson's SUV was a third car involved in the wreck, but he did not sustain serious injuries.