Bill O'Brien 'looking forward to coming back' as Texans' head coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien reiterated Saturday night that he will not be leaving Houston during the offseason.

"I'll be back next season," he said after the Texans' 34-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs. "I'll be the Texans' head coach. I'll be back next season. Like I said, I have a five-year contract. This is Year 3."

O'Brien was addressing multiple reports speculating that he could be fired or choose to leave after the season, despite saying last Saturday that he would not leave. Texans owner Bob McNair also said last Saturday that he never considered firing O'Brien.

"I'm looking forward to working this offseason to try to improve the team," O'Brien said. "I really enjoy coaching this team. I have a lot of great feelings about the guys that I coach in that locker room. ... And I'm looking forward to coming back and coaching those guys."

O'Brien also took the blame for the struggles the Texans have had this season.

"I need to do a better job," O'Brien said. "I think we have a good football team, and overall we need to do a better job, especially on offense. So I'm going to work hard to try to get that improved this offseason."