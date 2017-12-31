With some help, the Bills finally reach the postseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Buffalo Bills ended their 17-year playoff drought after a 22-16 win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens' 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo earns the No. 6 seed and will travel next weekend to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be Jaguars coach Doug Marrone's first against Buffalo as a head coach since resigning as Bills coach on Dec. 31, 2014.

The Ravens lost after Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 with 44 seconds remaining.

The Bills qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 1999, when they were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans on a last-second kickoff return for a touchdown that became known as the "Music City Miracle."

Buffalo's streak of 17 seasons out of the playoffs was the longest active drought in the NFL and the longest in NFL history that took place entirely after the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

The Cleveland Browns, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2002, now own the NFL's longest active playoff drought (15 seasons).

The Bills, under first-year coach Sean McDermott, finished the regular season with a 9-7 record.