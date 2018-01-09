Bills GM says alleged racist slurs by Richie Incognito were 'a misunderstanding'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane believes there might have been a "misunderstanding" between Bills guard Richie Incognito and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue that led Ngakoue to accuse Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game.

"There was definitely an exchange," Beane said Tuesday during the Bills' end-of-season news conference. "I think there is a misunderstanding of what was said."

Beane said Incognito has attempted to contact Ngakoue about the exchange. The team has also been in contact with the NFL about Ngakoue's accusation, which he tweeted hours after the Jaguars defeated the Bills 10-3.

"From what I understand, it was a little bit of on-the-field stuff, back and forth," Beane said, adding that the team is still gathering facts about what happened.

Ngakoue said on Monday that it happened after a running play, but he could not recall whether Incognito used the N-word.

"No, I don't remember, but, you know, he said what he said," Ngakoue said. "He knows what he said. I don't have to repeat it."

Incognito was not available during the Bills' open locker room period Monday, but two teammates, Eric Wood and Dion Dawkins, spoke in his defense and told reporters they did not hear him use racial slurs.

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell said Monday it seemed like Bills players were deliberately trying to antagonize Jaguars players during the game.

"I think they were really trying to get us to lose our cool and try to get penalties," Campbell said. "There were a lot of guys talking as if it was coached to get us to lose our cool, so we can get a 15-yard penalty. I think that's something we're going to have to deal with because we've shown we can be a little too aggressive at times."

Asked about Campbell's comment, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday, "They won the game. The whole situation to me is very unfortunate, and I'll just leave it at that."

