Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor 'elected' to have groin surgery

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement Thursday, worded in a way that distances the team from quarterback Tyrod Taylor's decision to have groin surgery after seeking a second opinion.

"Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers [in Philadelphia] and elected to have surgery this morning," the statement said, confirming the surgery. "The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning's procedure."

Taylor started the first 15 games of the season. In what the team termed a "business decision," the Bills deactivated Taylor for the season finale. The day after that game, Taylor publicly questioned his future in Buffalo.

Taylor's surgery could prevent the Bills from releasing him without a significant financial commitment.

Taylor has a clause in his contract that guarantees him his full $27.5 million base salary in 2017 if the Bills release him "due to a professional football injury suffered while performing his services under this Contract [and] Player is unable, in the sole judgment of Club's physicians, to perform his playing services for Club."

The Bills have until March 11 to pick up Taylor's option for the 2018-21 seasons that would guarantee him $30.75 million. If he remains on the roster March 12, Taylor will be guaranteed $27.5 million for the 2017 season.

A source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter last week that Taylor is expected to be recovered from the surgery by March, the beginning of free agency.