Bills RB LeSean McCoy believes he can continue playing until age 33

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who?turned 29 on July 12, declared Friday that he believes he can continue playing until he is 33.

"I feel good," he said. "I feel the same. I feel young. I feel about 25. Making the same runs, the same cuts. I feel good. I feel like I am supposed to. That's my game: Be explosive, quick. So when that kind of turns, when that leaves, I'll be in trouble. But for now, I feel fine. I can keep doing this until I'm about 33, man."

McCoy has the fourth-most career rushing attempts (1,898) among active running backs, behind Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson and Matt Forte. Since entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, McCoy has gained more rushing yards (8,954) than any NFL player.

Now entering his ninth season, McCoy believes he will meet his original goal of playing until he is 30.

"That's easy," he said of the milestone. "I'm gonna have a big year this year, I'm gonna win some games. So that's easy, 30 -- 10 years."

McCoy told ESPN in June that by avoiding hits with his shifty running style, he will be able to have a longer career. However, McCoy acknowledged Friday that his body requires more maintenance at his age.

"There's some small things that I can do now that I didn't do before: the diet, getting sleep, all the small things you don't think about as a player," he said. "Now that you're older, you have to worry about it. A lot of different maintenance to my body that I've probably never done until, like, last year. It make a difference."

McCoy has appeared in three career playoff games, all losses by the Eagles. Now in his third season with Buffalo, McCoy's goal is to win his first postseason game. He left the door open for an early exit from football if his team wins a Super Bowl before he turns 33.

"If I have a ring by then, I might just call it quits," he said with a smile.