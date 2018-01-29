Blake Griffin traded from Clippers to Pistons in blockbuster deal, sources say

The LA Clippers are engaged in serious talks on a deal that would send All-Star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN.

On July 1, Griffin reached an agreement on a five-year, $171 million deal with the Clippers. Griffin did not get a no-trade clause as part of the new contract.

He was a free agent in the offseason, and met with team owner Steve Ballmer, president and coach Doc Rivers, special consultant Jerry West and several players at Staples Center in a celebration of his career. At the end of the two-hour fete, Griffin rose and spoke, telling teammates, his coach and the owner that "I want my legacy to be a Clipper."

This season, he is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games for the 25-24 Clippers, who are in ninth place in the Western Conference, 14 1/2 games behind the Golden State Warriors.?

His career averages are 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Griffin's career has been marred by injuries. After being drafted with the first pick in the NBA draft in 2009 by the Clippers, Griffin broke his left kneecap, had surgery, and missed the entire 2009-10 season.

The next season, officially his rookie year, Griffin was selected as an All-Star, won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Since then he has missed time with back spasms, a torn left quad, a broken hand, a staph infection, right knee surgery, a broken toe, a sprained left MCL and a concussion. He missed 21 games in 2017 and 47 in 2016.