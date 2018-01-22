'Born and bred' Eagles fan Karl-Anthony Towns not worried about Minnesota fans' criticism

LOS ANGELES -- Timberwolves center? Karl-Anthony Towns says he isn't concerned about the criticism he's received for calling himself a "born and bred" Eagles fan in a tweet Sunday after Philadelphia's victory over the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

"I don't care," Towns said Monday. "I really didn't care regardless of what the feeling was. I really didn't care. I still laugh to this day people are still hitting me up, so it's all good. It's all good.

"Like I told [Timberwolves guard]? Tyus [Jones], 'Listen, there's a lot of hate out there for me right now, but it's all good.' Just understand, Feb. 4, 6:30 ET, make sure you catch us, we'll be on TV. See us there."

Towns, who grew up in New Jersey, said he has been supporting the Eagles throughout his life, mentioning Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook and some of the stars that brought the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

Towns took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate the Vikings for a "great season" but also to admit that he has to "go with the Birds."

Towns says he isn't concerned about trying to win back some of the Minnesota fans he might have upset after the game.

"I got to be myself," Towns said. "I'm an Eagles fan since I was young. I'm always going to stay loyal to my team. Regardless of what happened that game, I was winning both ways. I was going to have a huge amount of support for the Vikings if they won, obviously was going to have support for the Eagles if they won. It was a win-win for me."

Towns, who says he will be in attendance for Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, has gotten to know some Vikings players in the past year, including tight end Kyle Rudolph.

"It was a good game," Towns said. "I enjoyed it. I enjoyed it a lot ... I support them both. I support the Vikings -- I became more of a Vikings fan this year, especially with Kyle and everyone involved. Obviously I'm a big Eagles fan, so ... I wasn't losing this game. Regardless of what happened I was going to have a team to root for in the Super Bowl."

Towns also directed a tweet at Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who grew up in Connecticut and is a friend of? New England Patriots?coach Bill Belichick, by using a photo of Eagles quarterback? Nick Foles, who threw three touchdown passes Sunday.

As for a potential bet between Towns and Thibodeau, the veteran coach does not seem interested. Thibodeau was more focused on finding a way to beat the LA Clippers on Monday night.

"I don't worry about that stuff," Thibodeau said.