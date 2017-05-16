Boston Celtics get top pick in NBA draft thanks to Nets trade

A day after reaching the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics won the NBA draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick.

The Celtics will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston becomes the first team to finish with the top record in a conference and then pick first overall since the Lakers did so and made James Worthy the No. 1 pick in the 1982 draft.

The Celtics got the pick in a swap with the? Brooklyn Nets?as part of the continuing fallout of a 2013 trade that sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry?to Brooklyn. The Nets had the worst record in the league this season and thus had the greatest chance at getting the No. 1 pick. Brooklyn, in turn, will get the Celtics' pick in the draft, which is No. 27 overall. Boston also owns Brooklyn's first-round pick in next year's draft.

Pierce, who retired at the end of the season, took to Twitter to acknowledge his hand in the Celtics' lottery fortune.

Barring a trade, this will be the first time the Celtics and Lakers have held the top two picks in the same draft. Boston's lottery victory comes 20 years after they also had the best odds of landing the top pick. However in 1997 the pingpong balls didn't fall the Celtics' way and the San Antonio Spurs got the top pick, which they used on Tim Duncan.?

For the Lakers, it's d?j? vu all over again as they are picking second for the third straight year. Los Angeles selected? D'Angelo Russell?(2015) and? Brandon Ingram?(2016) with those picks. The Lakers had the third-best odds, but instead moved ahead of the? Phoenix Suns, who had the second-best odds, but instead will pick fourth.

Philadelphia is picking in the top three for the fourth straight season, though they actually moved up in this year's draft, thanks to a trade. The Sixers had the fourth-best odds in the draft, but, swapped spots with the? Sacramento Kings?to move from No. 5 to No. 3 thanks to a 2015 trade.

"I'm excited," said? Joel Embiid, Philadelphia's top pick in the 2014 draft who was representing the organization at the draft lottery in New York City. "We jumped up one more spot. I wish we would have gotten the No. 1 pick, but we trust the process and it's going to be exciting to see what we're going for."

The Suns will follow Philadelphia with the fourth overall pick.

After the Suns it's the?Kings, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks,?Kings (via? New Orleans), Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The NBA draft will be held Thursday, June 22 on ESPN.