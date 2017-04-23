Boston's Matt Barnes ejected after pitch sails behind Manny Machado

Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected in the eighth inning of Boston's 6-2 victory Sunday when his pitch sailed past the head of? Baltimore Orioles?third baseman Manny Machado.

Machado had spiked Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday night sliding into second base. Machado apologized with a text message on Friday night, but that evidently wasn't the end of it.

When Machado batted in the sixth inning, Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches down and in near the knees. He came up again in the eighth and Barnes' pitch whizzed behind Machado and hit his bat. The ball hit Machado and rolled foul, and plate umpire Andy Fletcher tossed Barnes.

Boston manager John Farrell immediately bolted from the dugout to complain. Farrell on Saturday called the league office to discuss about what he called "an illegal slide'' by Machado.

During Farrell's argument with Fletcher, Pedroia was standing on the top step in the dugout and caught Machado's attention. He mouthed the words "It's not me,'' evidently trying to show he was not seeking revenge.

Machado grabbed a bat and waited for Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly to get warmed up before stepping back into the box with an 0-1 count.

On the first pitch from Kelly, Machado drove a triple to center field that scored Adam Jones and cut Boston's lead to 6-1.

Machado ended up making the last out, hitting a two-out popup on a pitch from Craig Kimbrel, who got his seventh save.

Pedroia was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday after being taken out by the hard, spikes-high slide by Machado in the eighth inning Friday night. Pedroia continued to experience swelling in his left ankle and surgically repaired left knee and will undergo an MRI exam Monday after the Red Sox return home.

The test will be administered "just to rule anything out," Farrell told reporters before Sunday's series finale against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.