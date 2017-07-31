Branden Albert retiring without playing for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert retired on Monday morning without playing a snap for the team that acquired him in a March trade.

"This is such a special league and it's been an honor and a privilege to play this sport professionally for the past nine years," Albert said in a statement released by the team. "I wish Coach [Doug] Marrone and my Jacksonville teammates the best of luck on their journey this season. During my short stint in Jacksonville, I quickly realized that they are working incredibly hard to turn the corner and I truly believe that they will find success in the coming years."

The Jaguars sent their 2018 seventh-round pick to Miami in March for Albert. The two-time Pro Bowl tackle skipped all of the Jaguars' offseason conditioning program and organized team activities because he wanted a new contract, but Jaguars general manager David Caldwell said the team was not reworking Albert's deal.

Albert, 32, did participate in the team's mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June.

He had two years remaining on the five-year contract he signed with Miami in 2014. He was due a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018, though none of that money was guaranteed.

Even though they had acquired Albert in March, the Jaguars used the 34th overall draft pick to select Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson. Marrone said last week that Albert and Robinson would compete for the starting job at left tackle. Albert worked with the first-team offense on Thursday but Robinson took reps there on Friday and Saturday.

The starting job now belongs to the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Robinson, who started 42 games in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He started immediately as a freshman in 2014 and won the national championship in 2015.

Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011 when he was with Kansas City, who selected him 15th overall in 2008. Albert has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four last season.

"I look forward to returning to Miami, the place that I now call 'home,' and running my businesses, while giving back to the community," Albert said. "While this chapter of my life is coming to an end, my story is still going and I hope you'll follow along."