Braves' Freddie Freeman breaks left wrist, out approximately 10 weeks

The? Atlanta Braves?placed slugging first baseman Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday after an MRI and CT scan revealed a non-displaced left wrist fracture.

The team said Freeman will wear a cast for four weeks. He is expected to miss 10 weeks, according to the team.?

Freeman left Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after being struck on his wrist by a pitch from Aaron Loup in the fifth inning.

The umpires initially ruled that Loup's pitch did not hit Freeman. But with Freeman in obvious pain, the Braves challenged the call, and it was reversed after a video review.

Freeman is batting .341 this season and he is tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.