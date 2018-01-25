Brewers acquire OF Christian Yelich from rebuilding Marlins

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich was traded Thursday to the Milwaukee Brewers for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson.

Yelich became the fourth starter traded by the Marlins as they reduce payroll and rebuild their weak farm system under new CEO Derek Jeter. The Marlins earlier dealt away major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, stolen base champ Dee Gordon and All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

In the wake of the earlier deals, Yelich had said he preferred to play elsewhere this year rather than be part of a Marlins rebuilding effort.?

Yelich batted .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBIs last season.

Miami also acquired infielder Isan Diaz, outfielder Monte Harrison and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto.

The 23-year-old Brinson, who is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, batted .106 in 47 at-bats with the Brewers as a rookie last year but was rated as their top prospect.

Miami hasn't had a winning season since 2009 and went 77-85 last year. Season-ticket holders have complained about the direction of the franchise, but Jeter has said payroll and a stronger farm system remain the only path to sustained success.

The Marlins might not be done dealing this winter. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of their few remaining established players, has requested a trade.

Yelich is owed $44.5 million as part of a contract that guaranteed him $49.57 million over seven years. He gets $7 million this season, $9.75 million next year, $12.5 million in 2020 and $14 million in 2021. His contract includes a $15 million club option for 2022 with a $1.25 million buyout. Looking ahead to a possible trade from Florida, which does not have an income tax, his contract includes a tax equalization provision.

"We are pleased to be able to add a young, talented player like Christian to our organization," said Brewers general manager David Stearns. "In a relatively brief time, Christian has emerged as one of the most skilled players in the league on both sides of the ball.

"It is rare when an organization gets a chance to acquire a player with Christian's talents at this stage in his career, and we are excited to add him to our team. Parting with the type of talent we traded is never an easy decision, and we wish Lewis, Monte, Isan and Jordan nothing but the best with the Marlins."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.