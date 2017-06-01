Brewers bat boy bumps into Mets' Wilmer Flores with metal stool

New York Mets manager Terry Collins was ejected Thursday after arguing over a bizarre play involving a ball boy at Citi Field.

The kooky play came in the fourth inning with the Milwaukee Brewers ahead 2-0 after they loaded the bases with one out.

Eric Sogard lofted a popup and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores gave frantic chase along the railing of Milwaukee's third base dugout. A bat boy carrying a metal stool tried to dodge him and slide past, but nicked Flores' arm and the ball dropped.

Umpires originally called Sogard out for interference but quickly huddled and reversed their ruling. Collins bolted from the bench, argued with crew chief Fieldin Culbreth and was ejected.

In the Official Baseball Rules, it is considered unintentional interference -- not an out -- if a bat boy or security or someone else permitted on the field accidently gets in the way of a fielder.

As it turned, the Mets came out OK with Sogard. Given a second chance, the leadoff man who singled his first two times up then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Flores later hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning but the Brewers held on for a 2-1 victory to earn a four-game split.

