Brewers place Eric Thames on DL with thumb injury

The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Eric Thames on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a ligament tear in his left thumb.

Thames, 31, left Tuesday's 5-2 win? over the Royals in the ninth inning.

In his second season with Milwaukee, Thames has seven homers, one behind the National League lead. He's hitting .250 with 13 RBIs.?

After playing part time for Toronto and Seattle in his mid-20s, Thames went to Korea and became a power-hitting legend. He returned to MLB last season, and getting full-time work, he hit .247 with 31 homers and 63 RBIs.

The Brewers, who announced that Thames tore the ulnar collateral ligament, are first in the Central Division with a 15-9 record. They called up right-hander Brandon Woodruff from Triple A.