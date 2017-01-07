Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans

HOUSTON -- Brock Osweiler will remain the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans in the divisional round next weekend, head coach Bill O'Brien said Saturday.

Osweiler replaced Tom Savage in the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans after Savage left the game with a concussion. Osweiler had been previously benched for Savage in Week 15 after he threw two first-half interceptions.

In Saturday's 27-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Osweiler was 14-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a one-yard touchdown, and did not turn the ball over for just the third time this season in a game he started.

"I thought [Osweiler] had a good game," O'Brien said. "He took care of the ball, he executed the game plan. Basically he spread the ball around; I'm not sure how many receivers caught passes but it looked good to me. I thought the offensive line had a nice game for the most part.

"We had a couple breakdowns but I thought they played better than they had been playing. I think we rushed for over 120 years which is good. I think any time we do that we have a chance to win in addition to taking care of the ball. Everybody on offense did a nice job today."

Savage is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, so quarterback Brandon Weeden served as Osweiler's backup on Saturday.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason, but he has struggled for most of the season, with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 regular season games and Saturday's playoff victory.