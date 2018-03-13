Broken wrist ends season for Virginia's De'Andre Hunter

Virginia, considered one of the favorites to win the national title, will be without De'Andre Hunter for the entire NCAA tournament due to a broken wrist.

The school made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9 Hunter, who averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds coming off the bench for coach Tony Bennett's Cavaliers, suffered the injury during the ACC tournament last week. He is expected to be out 10-12 weeks.

Virginia earned the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will open against No. 16 UMBC on Friday in Charlotte at 9:20 p.m.

Hunter won the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year Award and was considered by most NBA executives as the top pro prospect on the team, although it was unlikely he would leave after this season.