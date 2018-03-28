Broncos acquire Su'a Cravens, send picks to Redskins

The Broncos are swapping fourth- and fifth-round picks with the Washington Redskins in a deal that sends safety Su'a Cravens to Denver, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Denver will also send Washington an additional fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional sixth-rounder in 2020, the source said.

Cravens was cleared to resume football activities in late December after suffering from post-concussion syndrome.

The Redskins placed Cravens on the exempt/left squad list on Sept. 3 after the second-year player said he wanted to retire. Cravens was dealing with family issues at the time.

On Sept. 18, Washington placed him on the reserve/left squad list, which meant he would have to sit out the season.

In 2016, after suffering a concussion in Week 4 that caused him to miss two games, Cravens said in a social media video that he would need to wear glasses. Cravens missed the final three games of that season because of an elbow injury. At one point late in the year, he did not show up to the facility, leaving the Redskins to wonder about his whereabouts.

He participated in offseason and training camp practices until injuring his knee in the opening game of the 2017 preseason. He required arthroscopic surgery, and Washington thought he would miss only two to three weeks.

