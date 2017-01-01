Broncos coach Gary Kubiak likely leaving coaching position

With his family concerned about his health, Gary Kubiak likely is stepping down as the Denver Broncos head coach, multiple league sources told ESPN.

It would leave Denver searching for another head coach just two years after hiring Kubiak, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl title less than one year ago. But this year has taken a toll on the 55-year-old Kubiak and his family.

Kubiak had to take leave from the Broncos for a week in October and miss a Thursday night game in San Diego due to what the team called a "complex migraine condition." Back in 2013, when Kubiak was coaching the Houston Texans, he suffered a mini-stroke during a game and had to be rushed to the hospital.?

Physically, the demands of the job have become too risky for Kubiak, according to sources.

Asked Friday about his future with the team, Kubiak was non-committal.

"I love this league," Kubiak told reporters. "I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I'm all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it's time to focus on what we're doing."

Kubiak's plans will be finalized next week. This move might come as a surprise to many around the league, but there have been whispers throughout the year that Kubiak's family wanted him to leave coaching and head to their retirement ranch in Texas. It now looks like a distinct possibility, with Sunday likely being his last game.