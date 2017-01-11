Broncos near deal to hire Vance Joseph as head coach

The Denver Broncos are closing in on a deal with Vance Joseph to make him their new head coach, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday.

The two sides are working out financial terms, the source said.

Joseph, 44, was the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2016.

He was scheduled to interview for the San Diego Chargers' head-coaching vacancy on Wednesday but stayed in Denver after interviewing with the Broncos on Tuesday.

"He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win,'' general manager John Elway tweeted after Tuesday's interview, which lasted several hours.

Joseph has quickly risen up the ranks the past few years, from a defensive backs coach with the Cincinnati Bengals for three years to defensive coordinator in Miami last season. He interviewed with Denver two seasons ago.

He has been praised for his schemes and honest and clear communication with players. The Dolphins have been injury-riddled on defense and that has led to inconsistencies, but Joseph was been a big part of Miami's turnaround from a 6-10 record in 2015 to a 10-6 record and playoff appearance this season.