Browns 'deeply concerned' by allegations facing draft pick Caleb Brantley

The Cleveland Browns made Caleb Brantley, the former Florida defensive tackle accused of simple battery this month, the first pick of the NFL draft's sixth round Saturday.?

Shortly afterward, Cleveland's head of football operations said the team may release him.

It made for a bizarre late-draft sequence for the Browns, who took Brantley with the 185th overall pick, only to have executive vice president Sashi Brown tell reporters later that the battery charge the ex-Gators player is facing is "very concerning."

Brantley is accused of striking a woman and knocking her unconscious during a dispute at a bar in Gainesville, Florida, on April 13. A Florida state attorney is deciding whether to formally charged him with misdemeanor simple battery.

Brantley entered a not guilty plea to the battery charge on Monday, according to Alachua County court records.

Brown says Cleveland has told Brantley it may release him pending results.

Brantley was considered a potential first- or second-round pick before the charges were announced.?

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon was used in this report.