Browns GM John Dorsey will listen if teams call about No. 1 pick

John Dorsey has a message for his peers.

"Give me a call and see what's up," the Cleveland Browns' new general manager told reporters on Thursday at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Dorsey was referring to the first overall pick in the draft, which the Browns own. Though most do not feel the Browns are eager to trade the pick, Dorsey is willing to listen if anyone wants to make an offer.

"Why wouldn't I?" he asked.

The Browns traded down in the draft in 2014 and 2016, but it would be a surprise if the Browns trade the No. 1 pick. The general thinking is the Browns will keep the pick and focus on the top quarterbacks: Southern California's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Dorsey may do just that, but he is also willing to listen if a team wants to discuss a trade.?The Browns also own the fourth overall pick.

"There's a lot of things I can do with No. 1, and not just get a quarterback as well," Dorsey said. "My door is wide open. If somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I'm willing to trade. But also I'm going to do what's best for this organization, and I will do that."

Dorsey said the Browns will meet with all the quarterbacks this week at the combine.