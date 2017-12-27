Browns RB Duke Johnson turns TD celebrations into prayers for Ryan Shazier

BEREA, Ohio -- Duke Johnson has bypassed a touchdown celebration in recent weeks.

Instead, the Cleveland Browns running back has knelt in the end zone to say a prayer for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who seriously hurt his spine Dec. 4.

"I just do it and kind of move on," Johnson said. "Once again I'm not actually doing it for praise, for people to reach out. To me it's bigger than that."

Shazier injured his back in a scary incident during Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati. He had spinal stabilization surgery Dec. 7, and the most recent release about his recovery is that he is continuing rehab.

Johnson first recognized Shazier the Sunday following his injury, when he knelt to pray after a touchdown reception against Green Bay Dec. 7. Johnson then stood up and signaled 5 and 0 with his two hands - for Shazier's number.

The following week after a touchdown run against Baltimore, Johnson did the same, and was joined by five teammates.

He called it "just looking out for one of our own" and said he will do the same if he scores when the Browns play in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Johnson also wore eye black the past few games with Shazier's name and number.

Johnson has no previous relationship with Shazier other than both are from South Florida. He said he has not heard from the Steelers or Shazier, but he said he doesn't expect or need to.

"It's just great to be in a business where that gets highlighted," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on a conference call with the Cleveland media. "That happens all around us. Guys show class in a lot of ways, but for whatever reason in today's sports society we spend a lot of time talking about negativity. ... I tip my cap to him for what he's doing."