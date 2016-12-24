Browns' Robert Griffin III suffers concussion

CLEVELAND -- Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III was taken out of the huddle and to the sideline with 10:30 left and was diagnosed with a concussion during Cleveland's 20-17 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Griffin was hit high by linebacker Korey Toomer as he was being tackled by Darius Philon. Griffin returned to the huddle, but it appeared officials signaled for Cleveland trainers to check on Griffin.

He was taken to the sideline and trotted into the locker room soon after with trainers to be checked for a concussion.

Cody Kessler replaced Griffin for the remainder of the game. Griffin completed 17 of 25 passes for 164 yards in the Browns' first victory of the season, but was also sacked seven times.