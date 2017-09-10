Browns run on field with first responders; other teams' players protest during anthem

As expected, the Cleveland Browns were joined by police officers, firefighters, EMTs and the military as they ran onto the field before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The same safety officials lined up on the sideline with the team during the national anthem.

Among those standing on the sideline with players was Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams. Several players locked arms with police officers. Owner Dee Haslam also locked arms with tight end Seth DeValve and a police officer.

No players knelt during the anthem, and two police officers forcefully joined arms with linebacker Christian Kirksey, who led the team in a prayer as a group of players knelt before the second preseason game.

Before the anthem, several players and coach Hue Jackson were featured on a video that spoke to the importance of unity and equality.

"We believe together we can make our country a better place," quarterback DeShone Kizer said.

"Today and every day we are banded together as one," Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas said.

"We want our football team to be a great unifier of our community," Jackson said.

Eagles protest

Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued his protest by raising a fist over his head before the Philadelphia Eagles' opener at the Washington Redskins.

Defensive end Chris Long kept his hand on Jenkins' back for the entire playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," as he did during the preseason. Safety Rodney McLeod put a hand on Jenkins' shoulder as well.

Lynch sits

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who sat a number of times during the anthem in the preseason, again sat on Sunday. He hasn't discussed why he sits during the pregame.

Kaepernick support

Colin Kaepernick's fraternity brothers gathered before the Detroit Lions hosted the Arizona Cardinals to support the unsigned quarterback.

About 50 members of the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter in the Motor City marched about a mile Sunday in a peaceful protest that ended just outside Ford Field.?

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. His supporters believe that the league is punishing him for refusing to stand during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality.

Information from ESPN's Tim McManus and The Associated Press was used in this report.