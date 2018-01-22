Bucks fire head coach Jason Kidd

The Milwaukee Bucks?fired head coach Jason Kidd on Monday, the team announced.

Assistant Joe Prunty will coach the team Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.?He will be named interim coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change," general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships.

"Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best."

Horst then released a letter to fans, in which he said the decision to fire Kidd was made with the "unanimous support of ownership."

"Many factors went into this decision," the letter continued, "but ultimately we decided that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our team to the next level and bringing us closer to our goal of winning championships. We believe that making this change now is important for the organization and gives our players the best chance to reach their full potential this season and beyond."

Despite a talented roster that features All-Star forward? Giannis Antetokounmpo?and recent trade acquisition Eric Bledsoe, the Bucks are 23-22 and currently are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee has lost four of its past five games entering Monday's home game against Phoenix.

Kidd was 139-152 overall as the Bucks' coach, leading the team to playoff appearances in his first season with the team (2014-15) and in 2016-17. Kidd, who also coached the Nets for one season in 2013-14 has a 183-190 career record.

Kidd is a 2018 nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame after a 19-season NBA career in which he won a Rookie of the Year Award (1994-95, shared with Grant Hill) and was a 10-time All-Star.