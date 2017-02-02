Bucks trying to trade Miles Plumlee for Hornets' Spencer Hawes, Roy Hibbert

The Milwaukee Bucks are close to a trade that would send forward Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets for big men Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert, sources told ESPN.com.

The sides could complete the deal on Thursday.

Plumlee, a 6-foot-11 shooting specialist, signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Bucks last summer but hasn't gotten steady playing time. He's played in just 32 games with 12 starts, averaging just 2.6 points.

Injuries have slowed Hibbert this season, and recently he had fallen out of coach Steve Clifford's rotation as the Hornets have tried to shake out of a slump. Hibbert's averaging a career-low 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Hornets last year.

Hawes is a veteran shooting specialist. He's averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35 games but is shooting just 29 percent on 3-pointers, his lowest in seven seasons. He has a player option in his contract next season for $6 million.

To make room on the roster, the Bucks would waive Steve Novak, sources told ESPN.