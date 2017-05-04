Bucs RB Doug Martin OK after being involved in car accident

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a car crash in Tampa early Thursday afternoon.

According to Tampa Police, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Martin's black BMW was struck by a black Kia in the middle of an intersection, resulting in the Kia ramming into the side of a periodontist's office and destroying an air conditioning unit.

No one inside the office was hurt and the building is still structurally intact. Police say Martin suffered minor cuts and bruises from the crash. The other driver was given a citation for running a stop sign.

Police spokesperson Janelle McGregor told ESPN that Martin was not cited for the incident and therefore no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Bucs released a statement Thursday afternoon that said Martin has been evaluated by the team's medical staff and has headed home.

Martin took to Twitter to reassure fans he was doing well, even if his car has seen better days.

Those inside the building told ESPN that they heard the crash and immediately called 911, before bringing out bottled water and Band-Aids for both drivers. They also said that accidents at this South Tampa intersection -- Azeele Street and Habana Avenue -- are fairly common.

By 3 p.m., both cars had been removed from the scene and all that remained from the accident was the destroyed air conditioning unit and damaged landscaping.

It has been a difficult offseason for Martin. The two-time Pro Bowler left the team before the final game of the season to enter a drug treatment program after he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Martin returned to Tampa for the start of the offseason program last month and the team has been encouraged by what they've seen from him.

"We've been happy with the trajectory that he's on," general manager Jason Licht said just a few days ago during the NFL draft. He noted that this is the best Martin has looked physically since Licht has been in Tampa. "He has the right mindset right now and looks good physically."