Buddy Hield ejected for hitting DeMarcus Cousins in the groin

Feb 12, 2017, 11:11 PM ET
Pelicans rookie guard Buddy Hield was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after hitting Kings star DeMarcus Cousins in the groin during Sunday's game.

Hield was given a flagrant foul 2, which automatically results in an ejection.

The incident took place in the second quarter while Hield was fighting around a screen, and came after Cousins received a technical foul of his own.

Cousins picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul for hitting Pelicans big man Donatas Motiejunas in the face while fighting for a rebound in the first quarter.

Cousins has already been suspended once for reaching the 16-technical-foul plateau. An 18th technical foul would trigger another automatic suspension.

The Kings defeated the Pelicans 105-99.