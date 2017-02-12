Buddy Hield ejected for hitting DeMarcus Cousins in the groin

Pelicans rookie guard Buddy Hield was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after hitting Kings star DeMarcus Cousins in the groin during Sunday's game.

Hield was given a flagrant foul 2, which automatically results in an ejection.

The incident took place in the second quarter while Hield was fighting around a screen, and came after Cousins received a technical foul of his own.

Cousins picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul for hitting Pelicans big man Donatas Motiejunas in the face while fighting for a rebound in the first quarter.

Cousins has already been suspended once for reaching the 16-technical-foul plateau. An 18th technical foul would trigger another automatic suspension.

The Kings defeated the Pelicans 105-99.