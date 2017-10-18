Bulls' Bobby Portis suspended for hitting teammate Nikola Mirotic

The? Chicago Bulls have suspended forward? Bobby Portis?for eight games for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic and breaking his jaw at practice Tuesday.

Bulls executive vice president John Paxson said Wednesday that Mirotic is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering fractures to his upper jaw and a concussion. Paxson said Mirotic needs to clear the concussion protocol before the facial injuries can be addressed.

Portis will begin serving his suspension when Chicago opens the season Thursday night in Toronto. He will still be able to practice with the team during his ban.

Paxson called Portis' actions "inexcusable," but added, "Bobby Portis is not a bad person. He's a good kid, but he made a mistake."

The two players had been talking trash to one another in practice, going back and forth before those exchanges escalated into a physical encounter, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mirotic charged at Portis twice before Portis threw a punch and connected with Mirotic's face, league sources said. Mirotic dropped to the floor and lay there for several minutes before getting up.

Mirotic was taken to the hospital and released later Tuesday, sources said.

The Bulls announced Tuesday that surgery is likely for Mirotic.

The Vertical first reported news of the altercation.

Bulls general manager Gar Forman was at the practice and witnessed the altercation, league sources said.

Mirotic, 26, averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season, and was expected to start for Chicago this season. He signed a two-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed to stay with the Bulls.

Portis, 22, averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, and was battling Mirotic for the team's starting power forward spot.

With Mirotic and Portis both out, rookie? Lauri Markkanen will start Thursday night.?Markkanen, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, was acquired in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.