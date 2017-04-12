Bulls can claim playoff spot with win or loss by Heat

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls control their playoff destiny after they defeated the Orlando Magic 122-75 on Monday night.

With a win Wednesday over the Brooklyn Nets or a Miami Heat loss to the Washington Wizards, the Bulls will clinch a playoff spot.

"When you come into the season, your goal is to make the playoffs," Bulls guard Dwyane Wade said. "That's what our goal continues to be through it all. Whether we were playing well, then we were playing bad, whatever the heck was going on, at the end of the day, you want yourself in a position to make the playoffs.

"And once you do that, then a whole 'nother season starts. But what you want is to be able to control your own destiny. So that's what we have the ability to do. If we don't win the game, then we don't deserve to be in. It's as simple as that."

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg is hopeful that his team can carry the mindset from Monday's win to Wednesday's potential playoff clincher. The Bulls just lost to the Nets, the league's worst team throughout the season.

"It better," Hoiberg said of his team's mindset. "Obviously, we have the memory of playing them a couple days ago and them jumping on us early and getting us down a double-digit deficit. So we have to have the same focus [as we did tonight]. We got to have a really sharp walk-through kind of practice [Tuesday], get our guys mentally ready, get our proper rest and hopefully come out strong on Wednesday."

Bulls All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler echoed similar sentiments.

"I just want everybody to lock in and realize how important this game is," Butler said. "We're not counting on anybody else. We control our own destiny. Win the game."

Wade said he doesn't expect the Heat to lose, and he knows the Bulls will have to take care of business to earn their spot. He couldn't remember another time in his likely Hall of Fame career when his team had to win its final regular season game to extend its season.

"I've played in a lot of games, but I don't know how many times I've played in a last game, must win to go to the playoffs," Wade said. "You either win and you continue, or you lose and you have an exit meeting. This is a first in my 14-year career."