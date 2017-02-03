Bulls' Jimmy Butler has heel bruise, won't play at Houston

HOUSTON -- Chicago Bulls All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets because of a right heel contusion.

It is unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but Butler was wearing an ice pack around his right foot after Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said during his pregame media availability that his team would start the same way it did during Wednesday's win, but Butler was a late scratch after getting a workout in before the game.

Friday marks the third game Butler has missed this season. He missed two games last month because of flu-like symptoms. Butler is averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.