Bulls' Kris Dunn suffers chipped, dislocated teeth on face-first fall

CHICAGO --? Bulls?point guard Kris Dunn?chipped and dislocated two front teeth and was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard fall late in Wednesday night's 119-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors.?

Dunn was clear of concussion symptoms, the team announced, and he will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Dunn, who scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes, fell hard after losing his balance off the rim following a dunk.

The play occurred with 2:55 left in regulation after Dunn stole the ball from Warriors swingman Klay Thompson. Dunn fell face-first and was bleeding from his lip after the fall. He chipped several teeth and seemed dazed as he walked off the floor a few moments later and into the Bulls' locker room.

"He didn't lose teeth," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "There was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor. He's being evaluated. Tough kid."

The Bulls are expected to update Dunn's condition on Thursday.

"We don't know for sure [if it's a concussion]," Hoiberg said. "We'll know a lot more in the morning."

The Bulls don't play again until Saturday at the Atlanta Hawks.