Canadiens' Phillip Danault stretchered off after taking slap shot to head

MONTREAL --? Canadiens?center Phillip Danault was stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from? Boston Bruins?defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Danault went down with 1:37 left in the second period Saturday night. Chara, who has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, looked on in concern as trainers attended to Danault.

According to the CBC broadcast, the shot from Chara registered at 123.2 kilometers per hour, which converts to 76.5 mph.?

Danault was moving and speaking to medical staff before he left the ice, receiving an ovation from the Bell Centre crowd. The team said he was taken to a hospital with a head injury for further examination.?

Both teams headed to the locker room after Danault got hurt and planned to play the rest of the second period after intermission.

