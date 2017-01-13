Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to fight on May 6

In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., easily their country's most popular active boxers, will square off in a long-anticipated match on May 6, Golden Boy Promotions announced to boxing reporters on a teleconference Friday afternoon.

The scheduled 12-round bout, which will headline an HBO PPV card on the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo -- a traditional weekend for a major Mexican fight -- will take place at a site to be determined. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, however, is a likely site as the Nevada State Athletic Commission granted the date for that arena to Golden Boy Promotions at its monthly meeting Friday.

However, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez said they will talk to other venues as well, including AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Alvarez drew an AT&T Stadium-record boxing crowd of 51,240 for his last fight, in September, when he knocked out Liam Smith in the ninth round to win a junior middleweight world title.

Alvarez, the former middleweight world champion, and Chavez, who also once held a world title at 160 pounds, will meet at a catch weight of 164.5 pounds.

Agreeing on the weight was one of the major sticking points during a negotiation that began in November.

Alvarez has never boxed above 155 pounds, the weight at which he insisted opponents fight at when he held the middleweight title. Chavez has been 167.5 or heavier for his past five fights dating to 2013 and has had a well-documented history of tremendous struggles even getting down that low.