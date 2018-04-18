Canelo Alvarez suspended six months by NSAC for failed drug tests

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has reached an agreement with Canelo Alvarez that will result in the Mexican fighter serving a six-month suspension?for failing two drug tests.

The commission and Canelo's team reached an adjudication agreement before Wednesday's scheduled hearing, and it was adopted unanimously (5-0).

Alvarez received a one-year suspension, but because he has cooperated it was reduced to six months, as the commission rules allow.

Alvarez was training for his rematch with unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin when he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol from samples provided in February.

The fight was scheduled for May 5 in Las Vegas. Now Golovkin will fight Vanes Martirosyan on that date in Carson, California.

Alvarez will be eligible to fight Aug. 17, six months from the date of his first positive test. This means Alvarez and Golovkin could potentially stage their highly anticipated rematch in September, assuming Golovkin wins his fight with Martirosyan.