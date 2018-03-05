Canelo Alvarez tests positive for Clenbuterol, but GGG fight still on

Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, Clenbuterol, Golden Boy Promotions announced, but his May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin is still on, the promoter said.

In a statement, Golden Boy said "as part of a voluntary testing program ... One of his results came back positive for trace levels of Clenbuterol, consistent with meat contamination that has impacted dozens of athletes in Mexico over the last years."

The promoter said the director of the WADA-accredited lab that conducted the tests said in a letter Monday that "These values are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination."

Golden Boy said it had notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler.

Canelo is moving his training camp from Mexico to the United States and will submit to additional tests that WADA deems necessary ahead of the fight, according to the promoter.

"I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me," Canelo said in the statement. "I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail."