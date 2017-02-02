Cardinals' Carlos Martinez agrees to five-year, $51M extension

The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Carlos Martinez have agreed to a record $51 million, five-year contract extension, a source told ESPN.

The deal, which sets a new standard for a player in his first year of arbitration eligibility, will be announced Thursday morning. It was first reported by FanRag Sports.

According to MLB.com, the deal includes two team options that could take it through 2023.

The previous record for a first-time arbitration-eligible pitcher was established by Cleveland's Corey Kluber when he signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal in April 2015.

The Cardinals have made a habit of locking up their best young talent to multiyear deals early in their careers in order to buy out arbitration and free-agency years. They cut similar agreements in recent springs with Kolten Wong and Matt Carpenter.

Martinez, 25, had a 3.04 ERA in 31 starts for the Cardinals last season, emerging as the team's No. 1 starter during an off season for longtime ace Adam Wainwright. An All-Star in 2015, Martinez has a 3.32 ERA in four major league seasons.

Martinez, the late Jose Fernandez, Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Sanchez were the only qualified major league pitchers under 25 to have sub-3.50 ERAs last season.

"I love it here," Martinez told ESPN.com last season while standing in the Busch Stadium home dugout. "I want to stay here all my life."

Until Wednesday, the Cardinals had indicated publicly they were heading to an arbitration hearing with both Martinez and Michael Wacha, who remains their only unsigned arbitration-eligible player. Martinez's hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.