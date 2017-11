Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton sprained his knee during Thursday night's 22-16 loss to Seattle and could possibly miss a game or two, team sources tell ESPN.

Blaine Gabbert will start at Houston in Week 11 if Stanton can't go, according to sources. The Cardinals will also sign quarterback Matt Barkley who had a previous stint in Arizona.

The Cardinals already have lost starter Carson Palmer?who?is on IR with a broken arm.