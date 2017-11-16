Cardinals working on one-year extension for Larry Fitzgerald, reports say

Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals are closing in on a one-year extension that would keep the veteran wide receiver in Arizona through the 2018 season, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald has showed no signs of slowing down this season. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in receptions (60, second overall) and yards (677, seventh).

In his most recent game, a loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday, he passed 15,000 career receiving yards, making him the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark.

Before the season, Fitzgerald ducked the question of whether 2017 would be his final season.

"I feel good right now," Fitzgerald said in July. "When that changes, I'll let you know."

While an extension wouldn't assure that he won't retire, Fitzgerald has said the one thing that has kept him coming back year after year is the quest for that elusive Super Bowl ring.

The Cardinals are 4-5 this season. They play at Houston on Sunday.

News of the extension was first reported by Pro Football Talk.