Carl Edwards expected to retire immediately from NASCAR

Carl Edwards is expected to announce Wednesday that he will retire immediately from NASCAR racing after a 13-year career in the Cup Series where he won 28 times in 445 starts, according to sources familiar with his plans.

No immediate reason was available why the 37-year-old Edwards would retire nor who would replace him at Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR driver Daniel Suarez, who shares sponsor Arris with Edwards and was set to defend his Xfinity Series title in 2017, is a possible replacement.

JGR has set a news conference for Wednesday morning.

Edwards won three races and was leading the championship contenders with 10 laps remaining in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but a crash when trying to block Joey Logano ruined his championship hopes and relegated him to fourth in the standings.

Elevated to Jack Roush's Cup program during the 2004 season, Edwards finished third in the standings during his first full season in 2005 on his way to becoming one of the sport's biggest stars. He nearly won the 2011 crown while driving for Roush as he tied Tony Stewart for the title, but Stewart's five wins during the season (including beating Edwards as they finished 1-2 at Homestead) earned Stewart the championship.

Edwards also finished second in the 2008 standings, fourth in 2010 and fifth in 2015, his first year at JGR.

Edwards, known for handing out business cards in pursuit of a ride while earning money as a substitute teacher as well as a competitive streak that led to confrontations on the track with Brad Keselowski and off the track with Kevin Harvick, won the 2007 Xfinity Series title. He was the top rookie in 2003 in the Camping World Truck Series and 2005 in the Xfinity Series.

A private person, Edwards lives in Missouri where he grew up and pilots his own plane to North Carolina for team meetings.