Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman have contracts renewed by Astros

The Houston Astros have renewed the contracts of shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Alex Bregman, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The contract of Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, was renewed for one year at $1 million while Bregman's is for $599,000 for the 2018 season, the sources said.

The renewals were first reported by MLB Network.

Correa batted .315 with 84 RBIs and 24 homers for the World Series champions last season. Bregman hit .284 with 71s RBIs and 19 home runs in 2017.