Carlos Correa celebrates World Series title with on-field proposal

Nights don't get much than the one Carlos Correa had on Wednesday.?

First, the star Houston?shortstop became a World Series champion when the Astros toppled the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 in Los Angeles.?

Then, while the Astros were celebrating on the Dodger Stadium field, Correa proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes.?

"Perfect timing for me to get engaged," said Correa, who added that he had been thinking about it for months but was waiting for the perfect opportunity.?

The soon-to-be bride of Correa is Daniella Rodriguez, the 2016 Miss Texas USA. Correa got down on one knee, and on live television, asked: "Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?"

She said yes, they kissed and then he presented her with the ring, and they kissed again.

"It doesn't get any better," the 23-year-old Correa said.?