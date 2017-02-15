Carmelo Anthony expects to be with Knicks after trade deadline

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Carmelo Anthony said on Wednesday morning that he expects to be playing for the? New York Knicks after the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

"I never thought I would be anywhere else," he said.

The Knicks have talked to at least three teams about potential deals involving Anthony this season.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to waive that clause before a trade could be completed. He reiterated on Wednesday that he hasn't thought about waiving his no-trade clause because management has yet to approach him with any potential destinations. He also said he hasn't told the Knicks that he won't waive the no-trade clause, seemingly keeping his options open eight days away from the trade deadline.

"Like I told you all before, nothing came to me, nothing came to my table for me to look at," he said. "Until that time comes then they don't need for me to even talk about the trade clause."

The Knicks had previously talked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics about potential deals involving Anthony.

The Cavs rebuffed the Knicks' requests to trade for Kevin Love, sources told Marc Stein and Chris Haynes. The Knicks and Clippers had been looking for a third team to make a deal work earlier this month, according to Stein and Ramona Shelburne.

The Knicks remained in contact with at least one team as recently as last week, sources told ESPN.com, though the potential deals being discussed were described as 'complicated.'